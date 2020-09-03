Grilled Salmon Burgers with Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw:
1 bag chopped Asian slaw, or ½ head red cabbage shredded, 1 carrots shredded, 1 cup shredded Napa or green cabbage
Toasted sesame seeds
(optional chopped peanuts or slivered almonds)
(Dressing for slaw)
½ tsp soy sauce
Rice wine vinegar (about 2 TBSP)
Squeeze fresh squeezed orange juice
Pickled Cucumbers:
(both Asian slaw and cucumbers can be prepared in the morning and chilled until ready to serve.)
6 seedless cucumbers
1/4 small red onion
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame seed oil
1 tablespoon coconut Aminos
or 2 teaspoons gluten free soy sauce
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
Serve as a side dish or top Hoisin Salmon burgers for a sweet and sour punch of flavor
Hoisin Salmon:
2- 6-ounce portions of salmon fillet, cleaned, boned and skin on
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 Tablespoon sesame oil
Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
2 Tablespoons Hoisin
Ciabatta rolls or Butter lettuce cups for a low carb version
Sprinkle toasted sesame oil into pan
Heat large searing pan (low edges) to medium high
Brush salmon fillets with canola oil and season with Kosher Salt and pepper
Let rest on plate for ten minutes. This keeps the Salmon moist.
Add Salmon fillets to pan and sear for approximately 4 minutes per side. \Peel off Salmon skin and let crisp on both sides in same pan.
Salmon is done when the center is about the size of a quarter rare.
Remove from pan and let rest for 5 minutes.
Brush cooked salmon with hoisin sauce.
Place on grilled ciabatta roll or lettuce cups
Top with Asian Slaw and pickled English cucumbers
Serve toasted Salmon skin on the side (a true Japanese style treat)