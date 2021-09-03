Grilled Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Virginia Willis’ Grilled Romaine with Buttermilk Dressing and Parmesan

Serves 4

For the Buttermilk Dressing: (Makes 2/3 cup)

3 tablespoons fat free buttermilk

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

3 tablespoons plain 0% Greek yogurt

1 green onion, root end trimmed and chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, very finely chopped

Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Salad:

2 heads Romaine

4 radishes

2 ounces freshly shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Combine in a small bowl or in the bowl of a mini prep food processor the buttermilk, mayonnaise, and yogurt. Add the green onion, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, and garlic. Stir or pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Thinly slice the radishes and set aside. Remove any wilted or torn outer leaves of the lettuce. Using a chefs knife, halve the head of lettuce lengthwise. Rinse the heads well under cold running water, taking extra care to flush water between the leaves to remove any soil. Place cut side down on a clean kitchen towel. Pat the heads all over to dry as best as possible. (Any remaining water steams the heads instead of charring them on the grill.)

Heat a grill pan over high heat until very hot. Add the halved lettuce cut sides down. Grill until charred and the lettuce wilts slightly, about 90 seconds. Divide the heads among 4 plates. Spoon over 2 heaping tablespoons of dressing. Scatter sliced radishes over and top with ½ ounce of shaved Parmesan per plate. Season with freshly cracked black pepper and serve immediately.