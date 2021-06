TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 6-year-old was injured Tuesday morning after a 4-year-old found a gun under a sofa in a Tampa home and fired it, police said.

The alleged shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on East Frierson Avenue. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said a 6-year-old showed up at a nearby hospital around that time with a leg wound. The child is expected to be OK.