Green Your Beauty Routine

Having worked in the beauty industry for over 15 years as a professional makeup artist, skin therapist, cosmetic executive and beauty editor, it’s safe to say our next guest knows a thing or two about makeup. Christina Marrale joins us now with tips on how to simplify your daily routine.

Green Your Routine:

• Before you jump into purchasing entirely new products – check the toxicity level of your own products by reading through each label looking for harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, fragrance, phthalates, petroleum jelly, etc. If you’re not into reading labels, Christina suggests downloading the app, “Think Dirty” to do the work for you.

• If you’re in fact in need of a new routine, don’t overwhelm yourself with different brands in the beginning. Streamline it and select one clean cosmetics company, then expand from there. Christina’s showing an array of everyday skincare and cosmetics from her personal collection and some recommendations for the men, too!

• If aging is a concern and you’re in need of powerhouse ingredients, there are simple swaps for that, too. Christina touches upon the benefits of Vitamin C for antioxidant protection and Retinol for fine lines and wrinkles and shares some cleaner, effective alternatives.

Props: iPhone to show app, Skincare and Cosmetics from Christina’s personal collection.http://www.christinamarrale.com/