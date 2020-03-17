Green Pancakes and Guinness Syrup

Live Now
Green Apple Pancakes Recipe
By: Chef Cristian Feher
www.tampabaychef.com

Ingredients:

  • Complete pancake mix
  • Water
  • Green Food Dye or Baby Spinach
  • Cooked, Cubed, Peeled, Apples
  • Butter
  • Sugar

Instructions:

  1. You will follow the instructions on the box to mix the dry pancake ingredients with the water, but you will substitute 1/2 cup of the water with spinach juice (see below) to make the batter green. If you don’t want to use spinach use, then just put in a few drops of green food dye to the mixture.

Spinach Juice: Put 1 cup of water in a blender and add a handful of fresh baby spinach. Blend until it’s a smooth juice.

  1. Peel apples. Remove the core and dice them. Cook them on medium low heat with with a little butter and sugar to taste, until they are soft.
  2. Mix some cooked apples into the pancake batter and make pancakes by frying them on a non-stick skillet on each side.

Guinness Syrup Recipe
This is a great recipe for St. Patty’s day – especially for breakfast the next morning!

By using Guinness stout as the base, you impart that beautiful bitter-sweet flavor that Guinness is known for.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of Guinness 14.9 oz
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp of mollasses
  • 3 to 4 tbsp of tapioca starch
  • water

Instructions:

  1. Put the guinness beer in a pot and bring to a simmmer.
  2. Add the brown sugar and mollasses
  3. Mix the tapioca starch with 3 tbsp of water and stir together to form a slurry. You will use this slurry to thicken the beer sauce into a syrup.
  4. Simmer the beer mixture on med-low heat for 3 minutes, then whisk in some slurry until desired syrupy consistency is reached. Simmer for 30 seconds and remove from heat.
  5. Let it cool for a few minutes and use it warm over pancakes!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

