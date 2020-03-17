Green Pancakes and Guinness Syrup

Green Apple Pancakes Recipe
By: Chef Cristian Feher
www.tampabaychef.com
Ingredients:
- Complete pancake mix
- Water
- Green Food Dye or Baby Spinach
- Cooked, Cubed, Peeled, Apples
- Butter
- Sugar
Instructions:
- You will follow the instructions on the box to mix the dry pancake ingredients with the water, but you will substitute 1/2 cup of the water with spinach juice (see below) to make the batter green. If you don’t want to use spinach use, then just put in a few drops of green food dye to the mixture.
Spinach Juice: Put 1 cup of water in a blender and add a handful of fresh baby spinach. Blend until it’s a smooth juice.
- Peel apples. Remove the core and dice them. Cook them on medium low heat with with a little butter and sugar to taste, until they are soft.
- Mix some cooked apples into the pancake batter and make pancakes by frying them on a non-stick skillet on each side.
Guinness Syrup Recipe
This is a great recipe for St. Patty’s day – especially for breakfast the next morning!
By using Guinness stout as the base, you impart that beautiful bitter-sweet flavor that Guinness is known for.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of Guinness 14.9 oz
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tbsp of mollasses
- 3 to 4 tbsp of tapioca starch
- water
Instructions:
- Put the guinness beer in a pot and bring to a simmmer.
- Add the brown sugar and mollasses
- Mix the tapioca starch with 3 tbsp of water and stir together to form a slurry. You will use this slurry to thicken the beer sauce into a syrup.
- Simmer the beer mixture on med-low heat for 3 minutes, then whisk in some slurry until desired syrupy consistency is reached. Simmer for 30 seconds and remove from heat.
- Let it cool for a few minutes and use it warm over pancakes!