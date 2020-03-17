Green Pancakes and Guinness Syrup

Green Apple Pancakes Recipe

By: Chef Cristian Feher

Ingredients:

Complete pancake mix

Water

Green Food Dye or Baby Spinach

Cooked, Cubed, Peeled, Apples

Butter

Sugar

Instructions:

You will follow the instructions on the box to mix the dry pancake ingredients with the water, but you will substitute 1/2 cup of the water with spinach juice (see below) to make the batter green. If you don’t want to use spinach use, then just put in a few drops of green food dye to the mixture.

Spinach Juice: Put 1 cup of water in a blender and add a handful of fresh baby spinach. Blend until it’s a smooth juice.

Peel apples. Remove the core and dice them. Cook them on medium low heat with with a little butter and sugar to taste, until they are soft. Mix some cooked apples into the pancake batter and make pancakes by frying them on a non-stick skillet on each side.



Guinness Syrup Recipe

This is a great recipe for St. Patty’s day – especially for breakfast the next morning!

By using Guinness stout as the base, you impart that beautiful bitter-sweet flavor that Guinness is known for.

Ingredients:

1 can of Guinness 14.9 oz

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 tbsp of mollasses

3 to 4 tbsp of tapioca starch

water

Instructions: