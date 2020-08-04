Greatness Code

Over the course of ten 30-minute episodes of What’s It Worth?, comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy will scour the country in search of hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big.

From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts may visit your state, town or even someone you know to examine a variety of heirlooms, trinkets and treasures to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine, or if they are just holding on to items for sentimental value. With objects ranging from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos, viewers will be surprised by what is uncovered as they hear the personal stories behind these hidden treasures, some of which are equally as impressive as the dollar value that’s revealed.

Jeff Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best selling author of more than 26 books. He was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s. Jeff was one of the judges on the NBC hit comedy competition show Bring The Funny. He currently has his own comedy channel, Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup, on SIRIUSXM, a Netflix comedy special, We’ve Been Thinking, and recently released a game called See What I Mean?! In addition to all of this he will continue his live performances across the country soon as Covid allows!