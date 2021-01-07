Grant Cardone and Monique Idlett-Mosley talk “Undercover Billionaire”

Based on twenty years of investigative reporting and interviews with 100 practicing physicians who embrace the keto lifestyle as the best prescription for their patients' health, here Taubes argues that a ketogenic diet might be the most effective way for many of us—millions of us—to control our weight, and provides the sciencebehind why low-carb/high-fat eating works. THE CASE FOR KETO makes clear the vital misconceptions in how we've come to think about obesity and diet and sets out to revolutionize how we think about eating healthy, all the while providing essential practical advice, including: why ketogenic eating can work for children and detailed steps for how to abstain from starches, grains, and sugars and to keep up keto for life.