Grand Theming Studios

Jason Hulfish is a Tampa-based entrepreneur, renowned muralist, furniture designer, and professional artist who began designing T-shirts, which launched him into elaborate custom design work for both residential and commercial spaces.

Jason has been capturing the imagination of his clients—including celebrities, professional athletes, and famous musicians—and transforming rooms into 3D masterpieces through functional art for more than 20 years. With a passion for giving back, Jason has contributed to causes including Smile Train, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and IMPACT Foundation, among many others.

Specializing in children’s bedrooms and playrooms, custom murals, handcrafted furniture, and commercial spaces, Hulfish can transform any space into a magical wonderland. From glow-in-the-dark reef or candy factory playrooms to pirate ship or princess castle beds to sports-themed murals and everything in between, Hulfish can make your wildest ideas come to life.http://grandthemingstudios.com/