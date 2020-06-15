Breaking News
Prosecutors dropping charges against 67 protesters in Tampa

Graduate Billboards

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Here is the full list of schools and billboard locations:

Full list of schools and billboard locations:

U.S. 98 South, south of County Road 540A (Lakeland)

  • Bartow High School
  • Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School
  • Gause Academy of Leadership
  • Summerlin Academy

East side of U.S. 98 South, south of Polk Parkway (Lakeland)

  • Fresh Start Bartow
  • Polk Grad Academy

Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing westbound (Winter Haven)

  • Fresh Start Community School Winter Haven
  • Karen M. Siegel Academy

Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing eastbound (Winter Haven)

  • Ridge Technical College
  • Winter Haven High School

U.S. 98 South at Combee Road (Lakeland)

  • Harrison School for the Arts
  • Lakeland Senior High School

East side of South Florida Avenue at School House Road (Lakeland)

  • George Jenkins High School
  • Mulberry High School

East side of U.S. 98 North, 700 feet north of Daughtery Road (Lakeland)

  • Fresh Start Lakeland
  • Lake Gibson High School

East side of U.S. 27, 70 feet south of County Road 540A (southeast Polk)

  • Frostproof High School
  • Roosevelt Academy

West side of U.S. 17, 0.1 miles south of County Road 655 (Winter Haven)

  • Jean O’Dell Learning Center
  • Lake Region High School

South side of U.S. 92 at Combee Road (Lakeland)

  • Auburndale High School
  • Doris Sanders Learning Center
  • Tenoroc High School

West side of U.S. 27, 1.2 miles south of Interstate 4

  • Haines City High School

East side of U.S. 98 North, north of Interstate 4

  • Kathleen High School

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss