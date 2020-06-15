Graduate Billboards

Here is the full list of schools and billboard locations:
U.S. 98 South, south of County Road 540A (Lakeland)
- Bartow High School
- Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School
- Gause Academy of Leadership
- Summerlin Academy
East side of U.S. 98 South, south of Polk Parkway (Lakeland)
- Fresh Start Bartow
- Polk Grad Academy
Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing westbound (Winter Haven)
- Fresh Start Community School Winter Haven
- Karen M. Siegel Academy
Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing eastbound (Winter Haven)
- Ridge Technical College
- Winter Haven High School
U.S. 98 South at Combee Road (Lakeland)
- Harrison School for the Arts
- Lakeland Senior High School
East side of South Florida Avenue at School House Road (Lakeland)
- George Jenkins High School
- Mulberry High School
East side of U.S. 98 North, 700 feet north of Daughtery Road (Lakeland)
- Fresh Start Lakeland
- Lake Gibson High School
East side of U.S. 27, 70 feet south of County Road 540A (southeast Polk)
- Frostproof High School
- Roosevelt Academy
West side of U.S. 17, 0.1 miles south of County Road 655 (Winter Haven)
- Jean O’Dell Learning Center
- Lake Region High School
South side of U.S. 92 at Combee Road (Lakeland)
- Auburndale High School
- Doris Sanders Learning Center
- Tenoroc High School
West side of U.S. 27, 1.2 miles south of Interstate 4
- Haines City High School
East side of U.S. 98 North, north of Interstate 4
- Kathleen High School