Graduate Billboards

Here is the full list of schools and billboard locations:

Full list of schools and billboard locations:

U.S. 98 South, south of County Road 540A (Lakeland)

Bartow High School

Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School

Gause Academy of Leadership

Summerlin Academy

East side of U.S. 98 South, south of Polk Parkway (Lakeland)

Fresh Start Bartow

Polk Grad Academy

Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing westbound (Winter Haven)

Fresh Start Community School Winter Haven

Karen M. Siegel Academy

Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of County Road 540A, facing eastbound (Winter Haven)

Ridge Technical College

Winter Haven High School

U.S. 98 South at Combee Road (Lakeland)

Harrison School for the Arts

Lakeland Senior High School

East side of South Florida Avenue at School House Road (Lakeland)

George Jenkins High School

Mulberry High School

East side of U.S. 98 North, 700 feet north of Daughtery Road (Lakeland)

Fresh Start Lakeland

Lake Gibson High School

East side of U.S. 27, 70 feet south of County Road 540A (southeast Polk)

Frostproof High School

Roosevelt Academy

West side of U.S. 17, 0.1 miles south of County Road 655 (Winter Haven)

Jean O’Dell Learning Center

Lake Region High School

South side of U.S. 92 at Combee Road (Lakeland)

Auburndale High School

Doris Sanders Learning Center

Tenoroc High School

West side of U.S. 27, 1.2 miles south of Interstate 4

Haines City High School

East side of U.S. 98 North, north of Interstate 4