Stephanie Brown, who operates the Gowns for Girls nonprofit, said she has more than 600 dresses ready to give to girls in the Tampa Bay area. The middle school teacher started the organization after noticing that one of her students was unable to afford a dress for a school dance and then she knew there must be an even greater unmet need across the region. Girls who are interested in getting a free dress can find the pop-up boutique located at The Regent in Riverview on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 8.