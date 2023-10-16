Laura Heruska, founder of My Social Spa, joins us with her recipes for two luxurious, easy-to-make skincare products using the most popular ingredient of th season: pumpkin.

PUMPKIN BODY MASK

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of yogurt

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Mix ingredients well.

Apply this mask anywhere you need gentle exfoliating, avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water, and your skin will feel incredibly refreshed!

PUMPKIN BODY SCRUB

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

Mix these ingredients until it looks like brown sugar. In the shower, apply to damp skin, massaging it in a circular motion. Concentrate on rough areas like elbows and knees. Rinse thoroughly, and your skin will thank you!