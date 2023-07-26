John Gidding has a radical proposition: consider parting with your front lawn and replacing the grass with native plants. In his new book, At One with Nature, a Guide to Sustainable, Natural Landscaping, the former host of HGTV’s Curb Appeal explains the problem with grass (it’s not allowing moisture and nutrients into the soil) and offers alternatives, along with design solutions.
Goodbye front lawns! Why this HGTV star wants to change the way you landscape your yard
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now