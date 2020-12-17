Godmothered

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Florida police searching for 2 people accused of beating, robbing disabled man
Video
Florida postal worker helps rescue man out of burning car
Video
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
First COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in Pinellas senior living facilities by Century Ambulance Service
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Florida police searching for 2 people accused of beating, robbing disabled man
Video
Top Stories
Florida postal worker helps rescue man out of burning car
Video
Top Stories
Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
Video
Couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands
Video
NOAA predicting 2020 will be marked as the hottest year on record
Video
LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
Live
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida sitting on millions of federal dollars intended for Irma-damaged homes
Video
Top Stories
80-year-old woman changed phone providers, lost phone number of 50 years
Video
Top Stories
Yes, your boss can fire you for traveling home for the holidays
Video
IRS backlog leaves a million unprocessed tax returns, many still waiting on refunds
Video
How will initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine be distributed in Florida?
DeSantis defends treatment of fired Florida data scientist during search warrant execution
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Top Stories
Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal
Four football players from Armwood HS participate in early signing day
Video
Bucs add RB Ronald Jones to COVID-19 reserve list
NFL hoping to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl in Tampa
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus
When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
Alzheimer’s Association to offer free tablets to help ease holiday loneliness for Alzheimer’s patients
Video
Do you know your county’s coronavirus mask restrictions in Tampa Bay?
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Godmothered
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 17, 2020 / 11:55 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2020 / 11:55 AM EST
You can watch “Godmothered” on Disney +
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
Video
DeSantis: Next Pfizer vaccine shipments to Florida on hold
Video
VIDEO: 25 structures damaged following severe weather in Pinellas Park
Video
Hillsborough County tightening restrictions on masks, bars and restaurants
Video
Officials: Dade City barn fire kills 250,000 chickens, resulting in $1M loss for farm
Video
Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
Alaska health care worker suffers severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving COVID vaccine
DeSantis promises to ‘stand in the way’ if local leaders try to shut down restaurants
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Do you know your county’s coronavirus mask restrictions in Tampa Bay?
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: How will vaccines be distributed
Video
Man buys first beer on 21st birthday using surprise $10 his late father left for him
New app allows Tampa Bay residents to anonymously report human trafficking
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video
More Don't Miss