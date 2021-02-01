Go Red for Women 2021

Dr. Nieca Goldberg is Medical Director of NYU Women’s Heart Program, Senior Advisor Women’s Health Strategy NYU Langone Health, the founder and former Medical Director of the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health at the NYU Langone Medical Center and Clinical Associate Professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. She is also the Co-Medical Director of the 92nd Street Y’s Cardio Rehab Program, a cardiologist, author, radio show host on Doctor Radio SIRIUS XM 81 of “Beyond the Heart,” and a nationally recognized pioneer in women’s heart health. Dr. Goldberg is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and started the “Go Red For Women” campaign.

Dr. Goldberg is the author of DR. NIECA GOLDBERG’S COMPLETE GUIDE TO WOMEN’S HEALTH. She has also authored the award winning and highly acclaimed book WOMEN ARE NOT SMALL MEN which was updated and titled THE WOMEN’S HEALTHY HEART PROGRAM – Lifesaving Strategies for Preventing and Healing Heart Disease published by Ballantine Books.

A graduate of Barnard College and SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, she completed her medical residency at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center and a cardiology fellowship at SUNY Downstate.

Dr. Goldberg’s research and medical publications focus on cardiovascular disease in women, exercise imaging and exercise. She is often asked by the media for her expert interpretation of current studies and medical news. Dr. Goldberg has made numerous appearances on programs such as, The Today Show, The View, Good Morning America, The Early Show, and CBS Evening News. In addition, she has been featured and interviewed by reporters from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The New York Post, The New York Daily News, Fitness Magazine, More, Glamour, Good Housekeeping and many othersdiscussing woman’s health and heart disease. She serves on the Woman’s Day Editorial Advisory Board. Since 2008, Dr. Goldberg has been hosting a weekly radio show on SiriusXM Doctor Radio for Women’s Health called Beyond the Heart.

In 2017, Dr. Goldberg was celebrated, yet again, on New York Magazine’s “Best Doctors” list, a recognition she also received in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2001, and 2000. In 1999, she was the only woman in their top ten “Hall of Fame of Physicians”. The recipient of numerous awards for her advocacy for women’s heart health, she received the American Heart Association’s “Dr. with Heart” award, Woman’s Day magazine’s “Red Dress” award, Jewish Women International’s “Women to Watch” award and The Women at Heart 2006 Honoree Award from the Links Greater New York Chapter.