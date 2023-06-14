She just keeps getting “better”! Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief health and medical correspondent and co-host of GMA3: What You Need to Know, joins us with look at her new magazine, Better. In the debut issue, Dr. Jen opens up about her journey with hair loss and includes her prescription for recovery. She also shares her personal work-out routine, thoughts on health news and vital information on everything from menopause, mental health and nutrition.