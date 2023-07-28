Gluten-Free Thyme & Rosemary Crackers

2 cups almond flour

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 1/2 Tbsp. fresh Rosemary and dry thyme finely chopped

2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese

4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Large eggs

Oven 350º F

16 minutes