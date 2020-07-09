Gluten-Free Panzanella

Panzanella

Serves 6

10 slices gluten free bread

10 tablespoons olive oil, divide use

6 tablespoons prepared basil pesto

4 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

½ seedless or English cucumber, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the crust off the bread and cut into cubes (9 cubes per slice of bread).

Combine 4 tablespoons olive oil and pesto in a large mixing bowl, add the bread cubes, and toss to combine. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 15 minutes or until browned.

Put the toasted bread into a large bowl; add the tomatoes, basil, onion, carrot, remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil, and the balsamic vinegar. Toss well to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with more basil if desired.

The salad can be served immediately or kept in the refrigerator for up to a day. The salad is best served at room temperature.