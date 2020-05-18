Breaking News
Gluten-free Banana Bread

Almond Flour Banana Bread

Gluten free non-stick cooking spray

3 large ripe bananas

3 large eggs

2 – 4 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

3 cups blanched almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher or fine sea salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8 ½ by 4 ½ inch loaf pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

Mash the bananas in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, honey, and vanilla and mix well. In another bowl whisk together the almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix.

Bake for 45- 50 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

