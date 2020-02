Habatat galleries is celebrating Glass Coast Weekend in Florida. Habatat Prime space at 8440 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Florida is open to the public.

HOURS: Thursday 3 – 5pm, Friday 10am – 5 pm, Saturday 10am – 4pm and Sunday 12am – 3pm

Habatat is celebrating our 5th Annual Glass Coast Weekend! Click here for a PDF of our preview! A glass extravaganza is waiting or you in beautiful Sarasota and St. Petersburg February 6 – 9th of 2020!

Glass Exhibitions, demonstrations, Imagine Gala, Home Tours, The World Famous MasterWorks Auction, Artist Talks, Lunches & Dinners, Museum Tours and More!

Visit www.GlassCoastWeekend.com for more details – Be Part of Glass History. RSVP Today