Catherine Frewin and her teenage son, Kyle, found a home away from home at the Ronald McDonald House after he received a Leukemia diagnosis just days before the family planned to move overseas. They had to stay in Tampa Bay for medical treatment, but had already sold their home. The Ronald McDonald House provides shelter, meals and support for families like the Frewins every day, but they need help to continue their mission. Consider donating to the Give Togetherness campaign, one of the most meaningful gifts this holiday season.