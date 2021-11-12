Give Kids the World brings back its Night of a Million Lights

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection were conducting operations off Cedar Key alongside the Citrus County Sheriff's Office when they spotted an aircraft floating in the water approximately half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

As agents approached the sinking plane, a man was spotted climbing out and standing on top of the fuselage, a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.