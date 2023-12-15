One in eight women are affected by breast cancer, including Giuliana Rancic. As a survivor, it’s immensely important to her to support others in finding the strength to fight and work to find a cure. That’s why she’s proudly teamed up with Avocados From Mexico’s for the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, the annual American college football bowl game benefiting breast cancer research. And since avocados are a naturally nutrient-rich superfood and an essential part of a healthy routine and lifestyle, it’s a perfect partnership.
Giuliana Rancic gears up for the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
