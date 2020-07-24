Girls Unstoppable

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
CDC leans in favor of reopening schools
Video
Staffer for Rep. Vern Buchanan dies of COVID-19
On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after receiving viewer email
‘I can’t deal with this’: Uncertainty surrounding school year leads some teachers to retire early
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
CDC leans in favor of reopening schools
Video
Top Stories
‘I can’t deal with this’: Uncertainty surrounding school year leads some teachers to retire early
Video
Top Stories
To win it all, Rays must win the arms race
Video
Florida coronavirus: Total number of cases in state surpasses 400K, record increase in hospitalizations reported
Video
Arians changing foster children’s lives through their foundation
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter and slightly drier today
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after receiving viewer email
Top Stories
Polk man raises concerns over DEO security after reporting stolen unemployment benefits
Video
Top Stories
Your Health Matters: Doctors urge Latinos to not wait until it’s too late
Video
Senate approves expanding list of illnesses tied to Agent Orange
Video
COVID-19 tests hard to get in some Tampa Bay counties
Video
Florida nurse on state’s rising coronavirus cases: ‘Sometimes just feels like you can’t win’
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
To win it all, Rays must win the arms race
Video
Top Stories
Arians changing foster children’s lives through their foundation
Video
Rays’ Twitter account calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
MLB teams kneel to back Black Lives Matter; Fauci’s toss off
Rays gearing up for fan-less home opener
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: Total number of cases in state surpasses 400K, record increase in hospitalizations reported
Video
Top Stories
Hillsborough Co. pediatrics expert urges officials to closely watch COVID-19 trends in children, young adults
Video
Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,249 new cases, record increase in deaths
Video
Anticipation mounts as Hillsborough School Board decides on start date
Video
Masks could become mandatory in Manatee County as soon as next week
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Girls Unstoppable
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 24, 2020 / 11:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2020 / 11:28 AM EDT
For more information go to:
https://www.girlsunstoppable.org/
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after receiving viewer email
Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
Video
Frostproof fishing trip massacre suspect denied bond, others’ bond set
Video
Florida coronavirus: Total number of cases in state surpasses 400K, record increase in hospitalizations reported
Video
‘Killed over a truck’: How Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other
Video
2 brothers, girlfriend arrested following ‘massacre’ of fishing friends in Frostproof
Video
Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
Video
Dollar General footage shows Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect interact with soon-to-be victim
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
37 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
California Closets Home Office Makeover Contest
More Don't Miss