Cold Brew Drink RecipesJuly 2020The Earnest Lemingway• 6 oz of BOLT Cold Brew Lemonade• ½ oz of simple syrup• 3oz sparkling waterCombine BOLT Cold Brew Lemonade (or cold brew + lemonade) and simple syrup in ashaker with 2 scoops of ice and shake vigorously. Add sparkling water and ice to a 20oz icecup. Strain cold brew mixture over top of sparkling water and ice. Garnish with a lemonslice.The Cold Brew-jito• 3oz BOLT Cold Brew Original• ¾ oz mint syrup• 5oz sparkling water• 1 lime wedge• 1 sprig of fresh mintCombine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour over freshice. Garnish with a mint sprig.Mint syrup: 1 cup water, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup fresh mint leaves. Combine allingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer for1 minute. Remove from heat and let syrup steep, about 30 minutes. Pour syrup into aglass jar through a mesh strainer to remove mint leaves; let cool.The Cold Brew Float• 10 oz BOLT Cold Brew Original• 2 scoops vanilla gelatoCombine ingredients in a glass with ice. Stir thoroughly before enjoying.Cold Brew Drink RecipesJuly 2020The Gingerbread Cold Brew• 5oz Bolt Cold Brew Original• 4oz oat milk• ½ oz cinnamon syrup• ½ oz ginger syrupAdd cold brew, both syrups, and oat milk to a shaker with two scoops of ice. Shakevigorously and strain ingredients over fresh ice.Cinnamon Syrup: 2 cups water, 4 cinnamon sticks, 1 ½ cups sugar. In a small sauce potadd water and cinnamon and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes and strain outcinnamon sticks. Bring back to a boil, add sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.Ginger Syrup: ¼ pound ginger, peeled and thinly sliced (about ¾ cup), 1 cup sugar, 1 cupwater. Bring all ingredients to a simmer in a small heavy saucepan over medium-lowheat, stirring until sugar has dissolved, then gently summer uncovered for 30 min. Strainthrough a sieve. Let cool to room temperature.