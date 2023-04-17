Actor Giovanni Ribisi joins us with a look at his new series, Waco: The Aftermath, premiering in conjunction with the 30th annivesary of the stand-off between federal agents and the “Branch Davidians”– members of a religious sect in Waco, TX who believed that their leader, David Koresh, was a prophet. The series examines the impact of the siege on the survivors and on the country, including a rise in anti-government sentiment and domestic terrorism. Watch the five-epiosde limited series, Waco: The Aftermath, on SHOWTIME.