GINGERBREAD BARS 1/2 cup melted butter (unsalted) 1/2 cup brown sugar (ight or dark works) 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1 egg 1/2 tsp vanilla 1/3 cup molasses 2 cups flour (all purpose) 2 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp salt 1 1/2 tbls cinnamon 1/2 tsp ginger 1/4 tsp cloves 1/4 tsp nutmeg Powdered sugar for dusting Preheat oven to 350 – grease a 9×13 inch baking pan In a large bowl, mix together butter and both sugars, until creamy. Add in egg, mix until well combined. Stir in vanilla, and molasses. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and spices, to gingerbread bowl, and stir until smooth. Spoon out into prepared pan, spread evenly. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until just set. Take out, let cool. Dust with powdered sugar, and cut into bars. ENJOY! NOTES- These are fun to use a gingerbread man cookie cutter, and make a few men.