Gina Ferwerda is helping home chefs break away from the mundane marinara sauce and step into a flavorful world of creamy harissa pasta. This recipe is one of her favorites from her cookbook “Meals from the Mitten.”
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons avocado oil
1/4 cup sweet onion, chopped
1 large garlic clove, minced
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup harissa (store bought or homemade)
1/2 cup parmesan, grated
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion and smoked paprika)
6 ounces fresh spinach
2 tablespoons butter
Basil, to garnish
1 pound linguine
Steps for cooking:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add oil and onion to a large saucepan and cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds, stirring continually. Add chicken broth, harissa, parmesan, sour cream and seasonings. Stir together and cook for 5 minutes, then add spinach and butter, stirring frequently.
- While the water is boiling, add the linguine. Cook for 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain pasta and save some pasta water to thin out sauce, if needed. Add pasta to the sauce and thoroughly combine. Add fresh basil to serve.