Gina Ferwerda is helping home chefs break away from the mundane marinara sauce and step into a flavorful world of creamy harissa pasta. This recipe is one of her favorites from her cookbook “Meals from the Mitten.”

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1/4 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup harissa (store bought or homemade)

1/2 cup parmesan, grated

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion and smoked paprika)

6 ounces fresh spinach

2 tablespoons butter

Basil, to garnish

1 pound linguine

Steps for cooking: