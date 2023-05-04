Just in time for Mother’s day, you can treat moms with each purchase of OLAY Body with Hyaluronic Acid purchased at Walmart.

To provide maternal support for mothers both inside and out, Olay Body and Walmart joined forces to donate $100,000 to Every Mother Counts, a non-profit dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe, equitable and respectful for every mother, everywhere.

Both of the products in the promotion are made with Hyaluronic Acid, which is known to attract and retain moisture like a magnet. Products are available from a range of $5-$10.

Learn more about Olay Body’s partnership with Every Mother Counts, at Walmart.com.