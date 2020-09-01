Ghosted: Love Gone Missing

In a fully self-shot season, ghostbusting co-hosts Rachel Lindsay(The Bachelorette) and Travis Mills put their internet sleuthing skills to test as they work remotely to help individuals track down their ghosts and finally get the closure that they need. With the rise of social distancing, people are stuck in their homes and seeking ways to rekindle connections and gather information on their loved ones who may have ghosted them without notice.



Couples this completely virtual season include:



SHANNON & JAY – Well-known club promoter, Shannon met comedian, Jay during a night out on the Milwaukee clubbing scene. The two started as friends, but over the next year, things slowly became more serious as they fell head over heels for one another. As their love blossomed, they even planned to introduce their respective kids to one another… that is, until Jay ghosted Shannon one weekly date night and never spoke to her again.



MARIAH & JAMES – Mariah was caught up in a tumultuous relationship with her ex, but coworker, James slid in and the two slowly became secret lovebirds. Once Mariah’s ex was finally out of the picture and the love triangle ended, things seemed to go nowhere but up for the two Virginians. All of that changed following a night of wining and dining when James didn’t show up for his shift the following day. Not only that, but he up and quit his serving job, leaving Mariah with nothing but questions and broken promises.



JOANNA & AARON – When Joanna stepped into a rideshare one fateful day, she never expected to meet the man of her dreams in her driver, Aaron, but after a lovely ride through their hometown of East Orange, New Jersey, a blossoming relationship developed between the two. Over the next eight months, things with Aaron were perfect and everything seemed to be coming up roses for Joanna. Aaron had even become a father figure to her son…until one day, Aaron disappeared without a trace.



ANDI & DADE – It’s a classic 21st century love story – Andi thought Dade was cute and swiped right, but instead of just a nice date night or a one-night stand, the two Texans instantly connected and made things official almost immediately. Dade introduced Andi to his family, and things seemed picture perfect for them… but nine months in, Dade up and ghosted without warning.



Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor, and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, “Travis Mills Live” as well as his hit podcast “ADHD with Travis Mills.” Under the moniker T. Mills, he quickly became a global hit performer and songwriter, garnering millions of streams and selling out massive venues in multiple countries over the last decade. With self-produced raps and collaborative efforts, Mills released three full-length albums and recent singles featuring T.I., Ty Dolla $ign and more. Mills has also appeared in NBC’s Good Girls, Netflix’s Flaked, and Freeform’s series, Alone Together.