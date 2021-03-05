Getting Kids in the Kitchen

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Spoons Across America (www.spoonsacrossamerica.org) is a NON-FOR-PROFIT organization (that’s available in Tampa & all over the county) that wants kids to live better and healthier for the long term/

They just recently launched a virtual at-home early education culinary program nationally. 

It’s an incredibly fun educational activity for children to participate in in the comfort of their own kitchen. With three at-home programs that are now available for children and their parents throughout the US, Spoons Across America is bringing its mission-driven NYC based program to kitchens around the country.

 It’s a new, accessible educational tool to give kids long term tools to achieve healthy living. Bonus: it takes them away from their screen and gets their hands dirty (sorry, Mom!).

Katherine Gage Boulud, former restaurant chef, a children’s nutrition-advocate and mother of two with Michelin starred chef-husband Daniel Boulud, swears by the program and its mission, so much so that she is a spokesperson for the organization and sits on the board.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss