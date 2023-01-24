The big game is just weeks away, and we’ve got a fresh take on your Game Day spreads that will fill your home with the ultimate glow on gameday. Avocados From Mexico has partnered with Pantone to create an official brand color that emulates the vibrant tones you see when you cut into a perfectly ripe avocado. Chef and PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE star, Pati Jinich is here to talk about how the brand is bringing this one-of-a-kind color to life and share some delicious recipes to inspire your gameday spread.