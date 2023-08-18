Simple decorations around the house can go a long way towards getting your kids excited for the start of the school year. Arielle Marie Sonnenberg, founder of the popular Mom Camp on social media, demonstrated gifts that the family could make for teachers, gift baskets for the kids and more creative things to spark a joy for learning.
Get the kids excited about school with these ‘Mom Camp’ ideas
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now