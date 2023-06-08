Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant provides 72-hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection.

What stands out about this is that it’s clinically proven to protect against the three types of sweat- sweat from stress, heat and activity.

In fact, Secret Clinical actually has 3X the stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant.

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant is made with advanced odor fighters and pH balancing minerals for incredibly long-lasting protection.

Available in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender and Stress Response, Secret Clinical is available at Target and mass retailers for $12.95.

If you’re hitting the pickleball or tennis court, or just looking for a cool and comfortable athleisure look to be out and about this summer, Queen of the Court has you covered.

This line comes in the most adorable prints that make your outfit pop.

The skirts have a flattering and tummy slimming design, with full-coverage yet invisible shorts underneath- so you can feel confident, cool, and comfortable this summer.

The whole line is owned and designed by a mom and her goal is to help women feel like a queen on and off the court.

These skirts are so flattering and chic; a quick “throw on piece” for school pick up, birthday parties, kids sports, grocery shopping, travel, beach, parties, the pool, BBQs, and more- and of course worn while playing tennis or pickleball. Did you know Pickleball is the fastest growing sport?

The bags and accessories are so bright and great for summer too.

Queen of the Court skirts range from $40 to $80, the bags range from $24.99 to $120.

Queen of the Court is giving Daytime viewers a special discount code- just use SUMMER30 for 30 percent off at checkout!

For more on all of this, you can head to marisabrahney.com/blog.