Do you think you’d be able to get rid of 80% of the clothes in your closet? Inspired by a popular social media video by @alisonlumbatis, the moms give it a try. We also chime in on the TikTok debate over the busy mom who allows her toddler to color on the floor and share our thoughts on the expression, “Put me in, Coach!” Is that something we should be encouraging our children to say?