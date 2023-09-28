Sweet Dog Bakery offers a wide variety of dog treats, cakes and even a Barkcuterie Collection that store owner Ally Stasz said would perfectly compliment a new dog-centered movie. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” featuring Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams is out in theatres nationwide September 29.
Get ready for the new Paw Patrol movie with pup-approved baked goodies
by: Farron Hipp
