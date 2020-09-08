‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Wawa offering free coffee to teachers, school faculty
Missing tourists from US found dead in Mexican well
St. Pete native retires from Navy after 36 years of service
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow heads into Rocky Mountain states
Video
Top Stories
8-year-old boy no longer afraid of law enforcement after befriending deputy
Video
Top Stories
NASA unveils ‘treasure trove’ of cosmic images
Video
Protesters demonstrate naked with spit hoods in solidarity with Daniel Prude in Rochester
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another round of late-day thunderstorms
Video
Calling all actors! Jalbert Brothers Studio to hold open casting call in St. Pete
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Crooks receive $150,000 small business loan using Lakeland woman’s identity
Video
Top Stories
Thousands of mail-in ballots rejected in Florida’s August primary, voting groups want deadlines extended
Video
Top Stories
Activation of Florida National Guard creates health care insurance crisis for family
Video
Bait houses being used to trick renters into giving money to crooks
Video
Will new leadership usher out persistent problems at Florida DEO?
Video
Concerns raised about COVID-19 testing in Florida after massive data dump by Quest
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Lightning rout Islanders in 8-2 win
Top Stories
Fans to be allowed at Buccaneers Week 3 matchup at Denver
Lightning to take on the Islanders in Eastern Conference finals Monday night
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos ruled out of East final
Full schedule released for Lightning v. Islanders Eastern Conference Final
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Calling all actors! Jalbert Brothers Studio to hold open casting call in St. Pete
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,838 new cases on Labor Day
Manatee genetics could explain why the creatures are leaving Florida’s waters
Video
FWC urging boat safety this Labor Day holiday
Video
Beach businesses in Tampa Bay hope to benefit from Labor Day crowds
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 8, 2020 / 11:15 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2020 / 11:15 AM EDT
Get Organized with The Home Edit
premieres on Netflix September 9th.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
3 killed after driver runs red light at Westchase intersection
Video
Jelly Belly founder hosting online treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory
Video
Missing tourists from US found dead in Mexican well
Hillsborough woman wins $5M from scratch-off ticket on her 33rd birthday
St. Pete man arrested for domestic battery jumps into bay with handcuffs on, dies
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Tampa construction company looking for workers, owner surprised by lack of interest
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge 2020: Enter, play, win
Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river clean-up
Video
Thousands of pets find forever homes during ‘Clear the Shelters’ in Tampa
Video
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Wrongfully-convicted Tampa man finally freed after 37 years behind bars
Video
More Don't Miss