A colander and a bike helmet is all you need to catch water balloons. That’s just one inventive idea from parenting and lifestyle expert, Hannah Keeley, America’s #1 Mom Coach. The mother of seven shares her tried and true summer boredom busters.

1) Noodle Croquet: Pool noodles and a small beach ball or tennis ball is all you need to create a large-scale croquet game for kids. And when the game is over, just take all the gear to the pool!

2) Water Balloon Toss: Everyone knows how much fun a good water balloon toss is on a summer day. But why not make it even more funwith a colander taped to a bike helmet?

3) Glass Door Artist: Break out the brushes and the washable tempera paint and have the kids create paintings on the glass doors of your house!



4) Night Lanterns: The fun doesn’t have to stop when the sun goes down. With some glow sticks, jars, dish detergent, and glitter, kids can make their own night lanterns!