“It’s the relationship I value above all others,” comedian and actor George Lopez says about his daughter, Mayan, during our interview. The father-daughter duo recently reconnected after being estranged for years. They’re now working in tandem, starring in roles based on their real story, in the NBC sitcom, “Lopez vs. Lopez”. Beyond making viewers laugh, Lopez says the show will resonate with anyone who’s worked through issues with their parents or siblings.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” premieres on Friday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.