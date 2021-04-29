Gasparilla Pre-run Recipe: Fruit and Nut Muesli

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- A probationary officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department has been fired after department officials say he was arrested for using a woman's personal information to make an online purchase with her credit card.

St. Pete police say Officer Jonathan Cain was initially placed on administrative leave without pay this week after Pinellas Park police notified them Cain was under investigation. According to a department spokesperson, 25-year-old Cain turned himself in Wednesday night and was fired.