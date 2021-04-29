Gasparilla Pre-run Recipe: Fruit and Nut Muesli

Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – 55 minutes (Makes 10 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (2.5-oz) bag dried apple chips 1 cup crispy rice cereal 2 cups rolled oats 1/4 cup flax seeds 1 cup sliced almonds 1 cup shredded coconut flakes 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1/4 cup canola oil 1/4 cup honey Nonstick aluminum foil 5 cups plain Greek yogurt 2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries (or favorite fruit)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine all ingredients (except yogurt and blueberries). Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. 2. Bake 10–12 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and stir. Let stand 30 minutes to cool; place in airtight container until ready to serve. 3. Assemble by placing 1/2 cup yogurt in each serving bowl; top with 3/4 cup muesli and 1/4 cup blueberries.

Amount per 1/10 recipe serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 18g, Sat Fat 4.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 5mg, Sodium 95mg, Carb 42g, Fiber5g, Total Sugars 22g; (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 17g, Vit D 0%; Calc 15%, Iron 15%, Potas 0%

