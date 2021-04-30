Gasparilla Pre-run Recipe: Berry Oat Bake

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 medium bananas 1 egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute) 2/3 cup reduced-fat milk 5 teaspoons maple syrup, divided 2/3 cup old-fashioned oats 2 teaspoons apple pie spice 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 2 cups fresh (or frozen) berries Cooking spray

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Mash bananas in large bowl with back of wooden spoon (or potato masher). Stir in egg, milk, and 1 teaspoon maple syrup. 2. Combine oats, apple pie spice, baking powder, and salt; add to banana mixture, then fold in berries. 3. Coat 4 (5-oz) oven-safe ramekins with spray; place on baking sheet. Divide banana-oat mixture among ramekins; bake 30–35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes to cool. Top each ramekin with 1 teaspoon maple syrup; serve.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 210, Total Fat 4.5g, Sat Fat 1.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 95mg, Sodium 140mg, Carb 40g, Fiber5g, Total Sugars 20g; (Incl. 5g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vit D 0%; Calc 8%, Iron 6%, Potas 10%

