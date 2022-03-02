Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After receiving over a dozen amendments before floor debate, the proposed 15-week Florida abortion ban will be before the full Florida Senate this afternoon for a debate over the amendments during what is likely to be a heated question and answer session.

Overnight, 13 amendments were added to the bill by Democratic state senators, focused on creating financial and medical insurance obligations to the fathers of unborn children to start at 15 weeks of gestation, and creating new requirements for vasectomies in Florida, among others.