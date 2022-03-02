Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Florida 15-week abortion ban on Senate floor for debate and vote on over a dozen amendments
Woman accused of road rage over man’s pro-vaccine bumper sticker
Video
City commissioner wants Sarasota to end relationship with Russian sister city in solidarity with Ukraine
NOAA’s most advanced weather satellite now in orbit
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
NOAA’s most advanced weather satellite now in orbit
Video
Top Stories
Video shows civilians in Ukraine push back against Russian military vehicles
Video
Top Stories
Snook re-open to harvest for some on Gulf Coast after severe red tide
Video
DeSantis says he fell asleep listening to Biden’s State of the Union address
Video
Hillsborough school district to create 2 new high schools, technical college
Wildlife center in Madeira Beach rescues hundreds of native, exotic animals
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa’s appointed police chief still waiting for city approval
Video
Top Stories
Florida’s controversial car title transfer bill ‘dead,’ sponsor says
Video
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Pasco sheriff’s ‘intelligence-led policing’ violates civil rights
Video
Florida admits ‘missed opportunities’ in prior investigations of family of murdered toddler
Video
Lakeland family tired of utility pole 3 inches from their driveway
Video
Retired FBI agent wonders about Brian Laundrie’s ‘bothersome’ final decision
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘I was convinced he was coming back’: Bruce Arians discusses Tom Brady’s retirement decision
Top Stories
Hero dad protects son, bears brunt of charging bull at Texas rodeo
Video
MLB extends deadline to salvage openers to 5 p.m. Tuesday
Bucs’ iconic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms making comeback in 2023
Gallery
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
St. Pete woman becomes Florida’s latest millionaire off lottery scratch-off ticket
Top Stories
Security ramps up for Firestone Grand Prix, anti-drone technology deployed
Video
What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?
Video
First Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s in Florida opens in Tampa Bay
Video
‘We will never forget’: 2 sets of Tampa twins born on ‘twosday,’ 2-22-22
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
Daytime
Posted:
Mar 2, 2022 / 01:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2022 / 01:47 PM EST
For more information go to:
https://gasparillaarts.com/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘This is ridiculous’: DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks during USF visit
Video
SC man charged with animal torture
Video
Sarasota candidate apologizes for threatening career of officer who pulled him over
Video
Wrong-way driver dead after car goes off Selmon Expressway in Tampa
Video
SWAT standoff underway in Pinellas Park; gunshots, screams heard coming from home
Prepare to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts soon
Mermaids ‘accidentally’ recorded changing meet with Clearwater Marine Aquarium leadership
Video
Citrus deputies searching for missing 30-year-old woman
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon March 6
Madeira Beach Cardio Drumming keeping hearts pumping with upbeat classes
Video
Prepare to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts soon
Facebook moms group helps teacher reunite little girl with beloved ‘Monkey’ she lost in South Tampa
Video
Grand Prix, Gasparilla events & tacos, plenty to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
More Don't Miss