We get up-close with an impeccable, all-original 1972 Ferrari Dino– just one of the classic cars to be featured in this weekend’s Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance benefitting FARA (Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance), which aims to raise awareness about FA, an inherited disease of the nervous system that primarily affects children.

For more information about the weekend festivites and to support FARA, visit gasparillaconcours.com.