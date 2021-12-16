Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vincent Jackson, the former Bucs and Chargers wide receiver who was found dead in a Brandon hotel room in February was suffering from a degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma, his family said on Thursday.

Jackson's family said in a press release that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy or (CTE), a rare disorder that's been found in the brains of some athletes who play contact sports and suffer head injuries.