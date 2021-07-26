Garlicky Tzatzki

Garlicky Greek Tzatziki

2 cups whole milk plain, unsweetened yogurt
1 medium unpeeled cucumber, shredded and water squeezed out
3-4 cloves fresh garlic, minced
½ – whole bell pepper, chopped (can use red, orange, yellow green)
3-4 chopped green onions (all parts)
1 tsp salt and pepper, each

Mix all ingredients together, cover and refrigerate. The longer it sits the more potent it becomes. Serve with grilled meats, poultry, fish and vegetables. Great on your burger or as a baked potato topping. Also makes a great dip with pita bread or vegetable dippers. Keep refrigerated for 1 week.

