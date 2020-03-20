GammaTile: New Approach for the treatment of brain tumors

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Top Stories
US and Mexico curbing border travel to control coronavirus
Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday
Video
Fauci: Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several weeks
Video
Manatee County schools announce e-learning plan amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Coronavirus Coverage: California under lock down; Concerns about the Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Hillsborough County leaders scrambling to set up drive-through coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium
Video
Top Stories
‘Intermezzo’ in St. Pete giving away 300 ‘MADE Coffee’ cases to first responders
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues into the weekend
Video
Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake
Video
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: President Trump says FDA is expediting existing drugs to fight COVID-19
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Will elective procedures be canceled in Florida amid coronavirus outbreak?
Video
Top Stories
Do you know what safety features your car is equipped with?
Tampa Bay area man concerned about nursing home protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Canceling travel plans? You may be able to get your money back
Video
Coronavirus in Pasco County: Man quarantined at home with COVID-19
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
It’s official: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
Video
Top Stories
Former Plant star Pete Alonso sends special message to 82-year-old fan with cancer
Video
With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’
Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, reports say
With sights set on Brady coming to Tampa, what’s going to happen to Winston?
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
NBC News technician dies from coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Pinellas beaches close for 2+ weeks starting Friday
Video
‘Intermezzo’ in St. Pete giving away 300 ‘MADE Coffee’ cases to first responders
Video
Wawa suspends self-serve food and drink due to coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 500, 10 deaths
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump, coronavirus task force speaks from the White House
GammaTile: New Approach for the treatment of brain tumors
Daytime
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 11:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 11:20 AM EDT
For more information, you can head
here
.
Top Videos
Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Friday Morning Forecast
beach closures pkg
Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic
List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak
Something Good: Shopping for seniors
Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus
Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake
All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 500, 10 deaths
Video
Fauci: Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several weeks
Video
List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak
Video
SB lanes of US-19 shut down due to 3-car crash in Holiday
Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
Video
Garth Brooks to livestream concert for those stuck at home
WATCH LIVE: Trump, coronavirus task force speaks from the White House
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey
Video
DeSantis activates Emergency Bridge Loan Program for businesses impacted by coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus concerns: CDC recommends limiting large gatherings to 50 people
Video
Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus
Man holds ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread little humor among coronavirus concerns
More Don't Miss