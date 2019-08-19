Game Day Recipes

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE CUPS 2 c Cheddar 2 c Gruyere 2 cups of mozzarella 10 oz of chopped chicken 1/4 c hot sauce 1/4 c blue cheese dressing 1/2 package of cream cheese 1 egg 1/2 cup of half and half 12 oz box pasta ( macaroni or fusilli) Preheat oven to 375 Cook pasta about 7 minutes or al dente while pasta is cooking mix all ingredients add pasta to mixture and use spatula to mix it well lightly spray muffin tin and scoop in pasta mixture add extra cheese to the top cook for 10 minutes and serve PEPPERONI rolls 1/2 lb thinly sliced pepperoni from the deli 1 c of shredded mozzarella 1 package of refrigerated crescent rolls Parmesan cheese for topping preheat oven to 375 roll out packaged crescent roll and separate into 8 triangles at top end of each triangle add 1 tablespoon of cheese top the cheese with either 1 large slice of pepperoni or two (this depends on how big your pepperoni slices are) start to roll and keep tucking the cheese and pepperoni in as you roll it until you get to end with the small triangle up. spray with cooking spray and dust with parm cheese bake for 15-18 min or until golden brown serve with your favorite tomato sauce PB Chocolate cookie dough 1 c peanut butter 1 c confectioners sugar 1 sleeve graham cracker pulsed finely 1 stick (1/2 c ) of butter melted 1/2 c chocolate chips 1/2 c of your favorite Oreo ( I used their smores flavor) mix all ingredients well and top with extra chocolate chips and cookies serve with pretzels, marshmallow and graham crackers