This summer has been a scorcher. To help you keep cool, Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner is on the show with refreshing summer sips from SONIC Hard Beverages to add to your coolers! To find your favorites, visit SonicHardBevs.com to locate a retail location near you and as always, enjoy responsibly!
Fuel Your Fan Frenzy: Must-Have Game Day Sips” ft. SONIC™ Hard Beverages
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now