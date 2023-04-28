Known for her role as Penelope on Riverdale, Nathalie Boltt is also a director, whose latest project has brought her to Tampa Bay. Ahead of her new film, A.T.A.C.K, screening tonight at the Sunscreen Film Festival, Boltt visits our studio with a preview. Plus, she shares highlights from seven seasons on Riverdale, including “being drowned in maple syrup”.
From Riverdale to the Sunscreen Festival– Nathalie Boltt brings her latest project to Tampa Bay
by: Maggie Rodriguez
