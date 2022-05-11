Tampa Bay native Micah McFadden makes a stop in the Daytime studio just before heading to training camp with the New York Giants. The 22-year-old linebacker was drafted in the fifth round, after making a name for himself at Indiana University and Plant High School. He shares how it took years of hard work and believing in himself, despite skeptics who underestimated him, to succeed in the sport he loves.
From Plant High School to the NFL: Tampa Bay native Micah McFadden shares his underdog success story
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter