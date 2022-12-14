We transform a plain Frasier Fir wreath into an elegant and festive holiday centerpiece with the help of Erica Holland of The Roaming Petal, who also shares tips for keeping fresh wreaths alive for the duration of the holiday season. Holland is hosting wreath-decorating workshops at Enchant in St. Petersburg. Visit TheRoamingPetal.com for information.
From plain to festive: how to transform a fresh wreath
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
