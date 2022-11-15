Belinda Leto and Celina Saunders are on a mission to make sure every child in Tampa Bay gets a proper birthday celebration. The two nurses teamed up to create “Celebrate Birthdays”, a non-profit organization that has brought birthday cheer to more than 2,000 children and counting. To help with donations or volunteering, visit celebratebirthdays.org
From parties to presents, a local non-profit makes Tampa Bay children feel special on their birthday
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now